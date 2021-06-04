Lynn (7-1) allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Tigers.

Lynn held the Tigers in check, with the sole run he allowed coming on a solo home run by Willi Castro. He generated the majority of his outs via the fly ball and also racked up 13 swinging strikes on 89 total pitches. In his last three outings, Lynn has not allowed an earned run across 18 innings while striking out 17. For the season, he's maintained a 1.38 ERA with a 63:17 K:BB.