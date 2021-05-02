Lynn (2-1) returned from the IL to go five innings Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts to earn the win over Cleveland.

Making his first start in over two weeks, Lynn limited the damage to two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth before being pulled at only 68 pitches. He had gone for over 90 pitches in each of his first three starts, so manager Tony La Russa was most likely being cautious with his workload in Lynn's first start back from injury.