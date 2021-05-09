Lynn (3-1) managed to go five innings Saturday, allowing no runs on one hit and four walks while striking out six to earn the win over Kansas City.
The righty was sharp Saturday in what ended up being a stress-free outing. The 33-year-old threw 51 of his 90 pitches for strikes as he struggled with command at times, but manager Tony La Russa gave him a higher pitch count than his previous start given that was his first appearance since returning from the IL. Lynn now has a 1.52 ERA and 0.98 WHIP on the year.
