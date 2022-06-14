Lynn (knee) allowed three runs on 10 hits and struck out four in 4.1 innings, taking a no-decision in Monday's 9-5 win over the Tigers.
The Tigers got all three of their runs off Lynn in the first two innings, though he was only a little sharper in allowing three hits in after that point. This was the veteran right-hander's season debut, so a little rust could be expected. He logged a 2.69 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 176:45 K:BB across 157 innings last year, and he's only once posted a season ERA above 4.00 in his career, so there's reason to be optimistic about the 35-year-old going forward. He's projected to make his second start of 2022 at home versus the Blue Jays next week, as the White Sox are expected to roll with a six-man rotation for now.
