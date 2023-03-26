Lynn allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

Lynn took the mound for the first time since returning from the World Baseball Classic. He was hit around initially but closed the outing with three shutout innings while retiring 10 of the final 11 batters he faced. Lynn is expected to start Chicago's second game of the regular season Friday against the Astros, and he should be able to work fairly deep into the game after facing 21 batters in his spring training finale.