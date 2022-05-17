White Sox manager Tony La Russa said that Lynn (knee) will face hitters Friday during the team's road trip in New York, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Advancing from bullpen sessions to throwing live batting practice marks an important step forward in his recovery process for Lynn, who has been sidelined all season after requiring surgery in early April to address a slight tear in his right knee. The White Sox have thrown out early June as a potential return date, and his continued presence on the 10-day injured list rather than the 60-day IL seemingly supports that optimism. Before the team pinpoints a more precise date for Lynn to make his team debut, he'll likely need to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment and build up his pitch count in one or two outings.