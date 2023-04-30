Lynn (0-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks over 6.1 innings against the Rays. He struck out 10.

Lynn was working on a no hitter through six innings. Then the seventh inning started with a Wander Franco home run and ended with 10 Tampa Bay runs coming across the plate. Lynn was lifted after four of the first five batters of the inning reached. All four scored, costing Lynn a quality start. The 35-year-old has had a disastrous start to 2023 with a 7.16 ERA through six starts.