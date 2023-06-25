Lynn did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against Boston. He struck out seven.

Lynn came up one out shy of recording his second consecutive quality start, lasting 5.2 innings and being pulled after allowing a two-run homer to Triston Casas and a double to Christian Arroyo back-to-back. After finishing with six or fewer strikeouts in five straight starts, Lynn has posted strikeout totals of 16 and 7 across his last two appearances. Though the 36-year-old has had a rollercoaster 2023 campaign, his strikeout upside (10+ K's three times) gives him a fantasy ceiling that few other starters can reach.