Lynn did not factor into the decision on Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings against the Twins. He struck out 10.

The 35-year-old righty rebounded from giving up early home runs to Byron Buxton and Michael Taylor to finish with 10 strikeouts before being relieved in the seventh inning. Despite the struggles of the White Sox rotation, Lynn's performance offers hope for improvement. He has a 7.31 ERA and 21:7 K:BB over 16 innings and is tentatively scheduled to return to the mound this weekend against the Phillies.