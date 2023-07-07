Lynn did not factor in the decision in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Toronto, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 11 batters over seven scoreless innings.

Lynn and Toronto starter Jose Berrios dueled head-to-head for seven innings, with each pitcher allowing just one hit and no runs. Lynn was the more dominant of the pair, racking up an astounding 25 swinging strikes and tallying 11 punchouts. However, his ability to miss bats also played a part in driving up his pitch count to 102, and he had to exit with a no-decision to show for his efforts. Lynn has taken his fantasy managers on a roller-coaster ride this season -- he's tallied 10 or more strikeouts on four occasions (including a 16-punchout effort June 18) but has also given up five-plus runs six different times. Even with Thursday's sterling start, his overall ERA sits at an ugly 6.03, though that comes with the fifth-most strikeouts in the league (127).