Lynn (4-8) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over seven-plus innings Sunday, striking out 16 and taking a loss against the Mariners.

Lynn turned in his most impressive outing of the year, striking out 16 batters, the most of any pitcher in a single game this season, but still took his third straight loss. He forced an unbelievable 33 whiffs on 114 pitches while recording his third double-digit strikeout performance of the year. The veteran righty lowered his ERA to 6.51 with a 102:33 K:BB through 84.1 frames this season. Lynn's next outing is currently lined up to be at home against Boston.