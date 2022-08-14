Lynn (3-5) earned the victory Sunday over Detroit, striking out seven in six innings while allowing two runs on five hits.
All the damage against Lynn came in the third inning when three hits and a wild pitch led to two runs. After that he cruised through the last three innings, facing the minimum as he erased the only hit with a double-play. The veteran is beginning to look more and more like himself and has a 3.34 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 34:2 K:BB in 29.2 innings over five starts since the All-Star break. His next start will likely be at the end of the week in Cleveland.
