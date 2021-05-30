Lynn (6-1) fired five scoreless innings on three hits while striking out seven to get the win over the Orioles in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Lynn delivered another gem Saturday, allowing only one extra-base hit. In addition, he didn't issue a walk for the third time this season. The 34-year-old has allowed less earned runs (8) than starts (9). He boasts a 1.37 ERA which is second in all of baseball. He carries a 9.74 K/9 and leads the White Sox with six wins. His next start is scheduled for Friday against Detroit.