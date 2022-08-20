Lynn allowed one run on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in Friday's loss to Cleveland. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Lynn cruised through five shutout frames before he coughed up a solo shot to Jose Ramirez in the sixth. The 35-year-old righty had completed at least six innings in his previous three starts but he still managed to lower his season ERA to 5.30. Lynn gave up 18 home runs through 157 frames last season but he's already been taken deep 14 times through 71.1 innings in 2022. He's lined up to take the mound in Baltimore next week.