Lynn said he felt tightness at the end of Thursday's outing, but he should be able to make his next start, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Lynn "had a couple of areas that were barking a little bit," which is why he departed after six innings and 89 pitches -- low numbers for the workhorse starter. Lynn, who sports a sterling 1.23 ERA through 10 starts, is likely to next pitch Wednesday against the Blue Jays