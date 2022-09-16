Lynn (7-5) allowed two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six across 6.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Guardians.

Lynn was aided by plenty of run support and got little resistance from the Cleveland offense to earn his seventh win of the season. He's now turned in five consecutive quality starts and has allowed only four earned runs across 32.1 innings in that span while posting a 38:4 K:BB. After a disastrous start to the campaign, Lynn has a 3.99 ERA in 103.2 total frames.