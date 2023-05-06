Lynn (1-4) picked up the win in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Reds, giving up four runs on eight hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander pounded the strike zone, firing 74 of 103 pitches for strikes while generated 19 swinging strikes, and he got just enough run support to get into the win column for the first time this year. Lynn also served up another homer though, his ninth in 39.1 innings, and that remains the biggest obstacle between him and turning his season around. He'll take a 6.86 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 50:15 K:BB into his next start, likely to come next week in Kansas City.