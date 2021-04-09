Lynn (1-0) allowed five hits and struck out 11 without walking a batter in a complete game shutout win over the Kansas City on Thursday.

Lynn was perfect through four innings and threw 111 pitches in his second start of the season. He had been inefficient throughout spring training and into his first regular-season start, so in that sense, this start came out of the blue. However, Lynn has been a workhorse throughout his career, so a start like this is not surprising. He'll next take the ball Wednesday at home against Cleveland.