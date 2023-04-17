Monday's game between the Phillies and White Sox has been postponed due to impending inclement weather, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. Scheduled starters Zack Wheeler and Lance Lynn will be pushed back a day.
