Lynn will start for the White Sox in their Cactus League opener against the Padres on Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Lynn is set to pitch the first three innings for Chicago, although that could change based on how he feels during the game. The 35-year-old veteran is coming off a season in which he logged a 3.99 ERA -- a significant drop-off from his All-Star campaign in 2021 (2.69).