Lynn (1-4) gave up five runs -- four of them earned - on six hits and no walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings to take the loss in a 7-3 defeat against the Athletics on Friday.

Lynn's 2022 struggles continued on Friday night against the second-worst offense in MLB ranked by runs scored. The Athletics took Lynn deep for three home runs, including a couple which came on mistake pitches up in the zone. Lynn didn't make his first start of the season until mid-June due to a meniscus tear, and he has yet to find his groove since returning. The 35-year-old veteran starter only has one win this season to go along with a career-worst 6.42 ERA. He is tentatively expected to make his next start against the Royals on Wednesday.