The White Sox placed Lynn on the bereavement list Monday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lynn was deactivated one day after posting a career-best 16-strikeout game against the Mariners. Per MLB rules, players have to spent at least three days and no more than seven days on the bereavement list, so Lynn could be ready to pitch the next time his turn in the rotation comes up this weekend versus the Red Sox. Even after his stellar outing Sunday, Lynn still holds a 6.51 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 15 starts this season.