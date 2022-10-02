Lynn (8-7) earned the win during Sunday's 2-1 victory over San Diego, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Lynn faced minor threats in the second and fourth innings but was able to keep San Diego off the board until the seventh, when Ha-Seong Kim tagged him for a solo shot, and departed in line for his eighth win. The 35-year-old finished the campaign strong with a 2.43 ERA in 74 innings across his final 12 starts after submitting a subpar 6.42 mark through his first nine turns of the season. He concludes 2022 with a 3.99 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 124 strikeouts in 121.2 innings across 21 starts.