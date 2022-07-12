Lynn (1-2) allowed eight runs on nine hits and two walks over four innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Guardians.

Cleveland immediately jumped on Lynn, plating five runs in the first inning. He then turned in a few scoreless frames before coughing up three more runs in the fifth. The veteran righty has been tagged with 13 runs over his last two starts, ballooning his season ERA to 6.97 through 31 frames. Lynn has given up three or more runs in all but one of his six starts in 2022. He'll look for better results in Minnesota this weekend.