Lynn (6-9) yielded nine runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks over 6.2 innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Twins.

Lynn was taken deep four times, including twice during Minnesota's five-run opening frame. He's allowed 16 home runs over his last nine starts while raising his season ERA to 6.18. Lynn has now been charged with at least four runs in 12 of his 20 starts this year. The veteran righty has been the subject of trade rumors but he hasn't been of much use to fantasy managers outside of the occasional dominant performance. Lynn's next start is currently lined up to be at home against the Guardians.