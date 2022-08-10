Lynn (2-5) was charged with the loss in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals after allowing four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and a walk over six innings.

He surrendered only two runs through his first five frames, but a two-run home run from Nick Pratto during the sixth inning soured Lynn's outing. The veteran right-hander allowed 14 runs in his final two starts before the All-Star break, but in four outings since he has a 3.43 ERA and 27:2 K:BB across 23.2 frames. Lynn lines up to finish the week with a start versus the Tigers on Sunday.