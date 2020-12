Lynn was traded to the White Sox on Monday in exchange for right-hander Dane Dunning and a prospect, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

This move unofficially marks the beginning of winter meetings and will certainly bolster Chicago's already strong starting rotation. Lynn turned in a 3.32 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with an 89:25 K:BB across 84 frames during the shortened 2020 campaign with the Rangers.