Lynn (4-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and two walks over 4 innings against the Angels. He struck out four.

Lynn gave up three home runs in the losing effort, including a pair of two-run shots to Shohei Ohtani. The 36-year-old Lynn had been pitching better coming into Wednesday's outing, logging three consecutive quality starts with a 1.89 ERA in that span. His ERA is now up to 6.55 with a 1.51 WHIP and 76:26 K:BB through 12 starts (67.1 innings) this season. Lynn will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently lined up for next week against the Yankees.