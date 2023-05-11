Lynn (1-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Royals, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings.

Lynn started off by allowing four runs in the opening frame after the Royals tallied six hits against him. He wound up surrendering a pair of home runs as well. A solo shot to Michael Massey in the fourth and a two-run blast to Nick Pratto in the fifth. The 36-year-old has been nothing short of a disappointment this season and has given up at least four runs in each of his last five starts. Lynn's 7.51 ERA is the worst among all qualified pitchers and his 1.60 ERA is sitting at sixth-worst. He'll look to rebound in a projected starts against the Guardians at home next week.