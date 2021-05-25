Lynn (5-1) was credited with the win Monday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out four against the Cardinals.

Lynn was locked in a pitchers' duel with St. Louis lefty Kwang Hyun Kim, but Chicago's offense eventually broke through to give Lynn a victory over the team that drafted him in the first round of 2008 draft. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning when the Cards pushed a run across, but he was able to win his fourth straight decision. Lynn's next turn in the rotation comes due Saturday at home against the Orioles.