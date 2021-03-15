Lynn allowed one hit and three walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings in Sunday's spring game against Athletics.

Lynn's command was off for a second straight start. He's handed out seven free passes over the last six spring innings but remains unscored upon in eight Cactus League frames. The good news is that he's building his pitch count; the bad news is the inefficiency. Despite the lack of command, Lynn told Scott Merkin of MLB.com that he feels good physically and shook off the walks.