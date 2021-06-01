Lynn is scheduled to start Wednesday's game in Cleveland on three days' rest, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Due to doubleheaders Saturday and Monday, the White Sox were forced to add a sixth starter to the mix, but the team apparently won't be turning to a seventh starter Wednesday, when none of the other rotation members are available on their normal four days' rest. Instead, Lynn -- who worked five innings (82 pitches) in one of the doubleheader games Saturday against the Orioles -- will face a quicker turnaround than usual for his 10th start of the season. Given his relatively light workload his last time out, Lynn shouldn't face any major restrictions Wednesday, though the White Sox probably won't ask him to push past the 100-pitch mark.