Lynn was charged with two unearned runs on six hits over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Saturday. He struck out six and issued two walks.

A ball that looked like a routine pop-up in the third caromed off center fielder Luis Robert's head, allowing David Fletcher to score and extending the inning. Lynn was effective otherwise, but inefficient; he could not complete five innings despite throwing 99 pitches. It was probably not the way he envisioned his White Sox debut, but there will be better days ahead, likely beginning next week at home against Kansas City.