Lynn (back) will throw several bullpens next week and hopes to return to game action Friday against Cleveland, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Lynn has been on the 10-day injured list with a strained right trapezius since April 18, and he reportedly could have been available to return after spending the minimum amount of time on the IL. However, the White Sox have had postponements and scheduled days off recently, so Lynn will have additional time to fully heal before he returns to game action.