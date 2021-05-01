Lynn (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start against Cleveland on Saturday.

Lynn had been on the injured list due to a strained right trapezius since April 18, but he'll return to the mound at home against Cleveland on Saturday. The right-hander made three starts prior to his injury and posted a 0.92 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 19.2 innings.