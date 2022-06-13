Lynn (knee) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list prior to Monday's start against the Tigers.

Lynn will make his season debut during Monday's series opener in Detroit after he missed the first two months of the year due to knee surgery. The right-hander was effective during his first season with the White Sox in 2021, posting a 2.69 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 157 innings over 28 starts, but he gave up 10 runs in 10 innings during three rehab starts over the last few weeks.