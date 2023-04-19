Lynn (0-2) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, coughing up five runs on 10 hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

All 10 hits were singles as Lynn got pecked to death in an eventual 7-4 loss for the White Sox. The veteran right-hander tossed 71 of 107 pitches for strikes and generating 31 called or swinging strikes along the way, offering some hope that his 7.59 ERA will soon come down. Lynn will take a 28:10 K:BB through 21.1 innings into his next start, likely to come this weekend in Tampa Bay.