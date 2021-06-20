Lynn (7-3) allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking six across four innings, taking the loss Saturday to the Astros.

Lynn surrendered four runs in the third inning to total six runs in his four innings pitched. Despite not letting any balls leave the park, he had his shortest and worst start this season. He managed to amass six strikeouts before leaving early in the game. The 34-year-old has a 2.02 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP with a 10.2 K/9 in 75.2 innings. He will look to get back on track in a favorable matchup next weekend against the Mariners.