White Sox manager Tony La Russa confirmed that Lynn (knee) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Monday's game against the Tigers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was initially trending toward a Tuesday return from the 60-day IL, but he'll be cleared to make his season debut a day earlier than expected, while Dylan Cease will start Tuesday. Lynn made three rehab starts over the last few weeks and posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 10 innings.