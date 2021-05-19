Lynn did not factor into the decision Tuesday after holding the Twins to a pair of runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two across six innings.

All of Lynn's damage came off the bat of Miguel Sano, who tallied a pair of solo shots against the right-hander in the fourth and six innings. Otherwise, Lynn held the Twins in check, painting yet another solid outing while leaving the game poised for the win. The 34-year-old has thrown at least five innings in each of his four starts since coming off the injured list, earning three wins in the process. Better yet, across his last three starts, Lynn has allowed only two earned runs. He'll look to continue his success during his next projected start at home Monday against the Cardinals.