Lynn allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out four across three innings in Saturday's Cactus League matchup against the Padres.

Lynn allowed three consecutive singles to begin the game, but he settled in from there and did not allow any additional baserunners during his outing. Though he faced a watered-down version of the Padres' lineup, it was still an encouraging opening start of spring training. Lynn will be looking to bounce back from a relatively disappointing 2022 campaign when he posted a 3.99 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 121.2 frames.