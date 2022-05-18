The White Sox transferred Lynn (knee) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Even though Lynn has been on the shelf all season after undergoing surgery April 5 to address a tendon tear in his right knee, the White Sox delayed moving him to the 60-day IL with the hope that he might narrowly avoid missing the first two months of the campaign. Chicago finally scrapped those plans Wednesday, with the transaction allowing the team to free up a 40-man roster spot for Lucas Giolito (illness), who was activated from the COVID-19-related IL ahead of his scheduled start against the Royals. Lynn's placement on the 60-day IL shouldn't be viewed as a major setback, as he'll still be eligible to make his 2022 debut as early as June 6. The right-hander is scheduled to face hitters Friday and could head out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter.