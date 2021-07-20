Lynn took a no-decision during Monday's loss to the Twins. He allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out four across seven innings.

Lynn technically would have pitched a complete game in the first half of Monday's twin bill but the score was tied 1-1 upon his exit, sending the game into extras. His only blemish of the day came from a solo home run off the bat of Nelson Cruz in the sixth inning. It was the fourth time this season that Lynn pitched at least seven innings. The right-hander, making his first start since signing a two-year, $38-million contract extension Saturday, has put together a strong 1.94 ERA and 1.02 WHIP this season. He lines up to take the mound again on the road Sunday at Milwaukee.