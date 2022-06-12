Lynn (knee) will start Monday's game against the Tigers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander was initially trending toward a Tuesday return, but he'll be cleared to make his season debut a day earlier than expected, while Dylan Cease will start Tuesday. Lynn made three rehab starts over the last few weeks and posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 10 innings.
