Lynn (knee) resumed playing catch off flat ground Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Lynn noted that he's further along than anticipated in his recovery from the surgery he underwent April 5 to address a tendon tear in his right knee, but the veteran right-hander has several more hurdles to clear in his rehab program before a firmer target date for his return comes into focus. The White Sox aren't counting on him to resume mound work until early May, and from there, Lynn will likely need at least 2-to-3 weeks to build back up from a starting role. For what it's worth, general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday that he doesn't expect Lynn to make his season debut until early June, per Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago.
More News
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Officially placed on 10-day IL•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Slated for surgery Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Leaves start with knee discomfort•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Takes loss in Game 1•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Named Game 1 starter•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Earns first win since July•