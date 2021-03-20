Lynn allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over 3.2 innings in Friday's spring game against the Mariners.

Lynn threw 85 pitches to get those 11 outs, so from an efficiency perspective, it wasn't a great outing. But in terms of getting ready to throw six or seven innings in the regular season, Lynn is right on schedule. The right-hander said his velocity remained high into the later innings, and that he will keep locking in his command, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Lynn will have two more spring starts to up his count to 90-plus pitches before game-planning for his first regular-season start April 3.