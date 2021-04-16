Lynn (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits while striking out 10 across six innings Thursday against Cleveland. He was tagged with the loss.

Lynn recorded a quality start and fanned double-digit batters for the second straight game this season, but that wasn't enough to end with a better outcome in what was a strong outing for the veteran right-hander. Lynn, who has allowed only two earned runs across 19.2 innings to begin the season, will try to keep it going in his next scheduled start, where he will face Cleveland once again, but this time on the road, on April 20.