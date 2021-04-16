Lynn (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits while striking out 10 across six innings Thursday against Cleveland. He was tagged with the loss.

Lynn recorded a quality start and fanned double-digit batters for the second straight game this season, but that wasn't enough to garner the win with Adam Civale stifling Chicago's offense. Nonetheless, these were the first two earned runs allowed by Lynn across 19.2 innings to begin the season. He'll try to keep it going in a road rematch with Cleveland next week.