Lynn (4-5) allowed one run on four hits and a hit batter while striking out eight over seven innings to earn the win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Lynn didn't miss a turn through the rotation during his time on the bereavement list. The right-hander returned with his fourth quality start in six outings in August. Across 36.2 innings for the month, he allowed just 11 runs (10 earned) while striking out 42 and walking just three. The strong month lowered his season ERA to 4.70 with a 11.4 WHIP and 91:13 K:BB through 84.1 innings across 15 starts overall. Lynn is projected for a road start in Seattle next week.