Lynn (2-4) earned the win against the Royals on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out eight and walking none over six innings.

Lynn pitched well Wednesday, throwing 57 of 89 pitches for strikes across six frames and allowing just four baserunners. He limited the damage to one solo shot and did not allow any free passes. The eight strikeouts tie Lynn's single game high for this season. The veteran righty has struggled to get things going this year, picking up his third quality start in ten games. Opponents have scored four runs or more in half of his starts this season, so this could potentially be a turning point for him. Lynn will take a 5.87 ERA into his next start.